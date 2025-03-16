11 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Mohmand

GHALANAI - Authorities in Lower Mohmand arrested 11 shopkeepers, including nine butchers, on Saturday for overcharging consumers during Ramadan, as part of a broader effort to enforce government-fixed rates on essential commodities. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lower Mohmand Owais Khan, who led the operation, said traders were caught selling meat and fruit at inflated prices. Tehsildars from Yakka Ghund, Pandiali, Ambar, and Paang Ghar conducted inspections across multiple markets, warning vendors against price manipulation. In a related move to ensure food safety, officials sealed a bakery kitchen in Ekkaghund Bazaar for poor hygiene and substandard food quality. The assistant commissioner stressed that strict enforcement would continue, with regular inspections aimed at protecting consumers. Authorities have warned that violators will face legal action and urged shopkeepers to adhere to official price lists to avoid penalties.