Some 51 people died and over 100 were injured as fire engulfed a nightclub in North Macedonia's eastern town of Kocani, local media reported on Sunday.

"We have already detained a person in connection with the incident," said Interior Minister Pance Toshkovski, according to the Meta news outlet.

"According to initial information, the fire occurred as a result of sparks from pyrotechnic devices," he said, adding an investigation into the tragic incident is already underway.