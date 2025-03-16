PM decides to provide relief by reducing electricity rates

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to provide big relief to the people by substantially bringing down rates of electricity while maintaining prices of petroleum products at the previous level.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the package regarding reduction in electricity rates would be announced in the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister said that this measure is among all the other steps which would result in a meaningful reduction in the rates of electricity.

He said that a package is being prepared under a comprehensive and effective strategy to reduce electricity tariffs and its details are being finalized.

Shehbaz Sharif said the big package is being prepared to give relief to people in the rates of electricity due to the difference after change in oil prices in the international markets and other measures.

Highlighting the benefits of the package, Shehbaz Sharif said that this relief will not only reduce electricity prices, but it will also have an impact on overall inflation, leading to its further reduction.

He said he after taking over government, he had pledged to give priority to provide relief to the people.

He expressed determination to provide relief to the people by reducing electricity rates in the next few weeks while give them other facilities as well.

The Prime Minister will himself inform the nation to outline the relief measures.