Accelerate Action

These initiatives, indeed, deserve appreciation from almost everyone. However, I believe that much more work remains to be done to eradicate gender-based violence in Punjab. According to the SSDO 2024 report on GBV, 1,167 cases of domestic violence, 20,720 cases of abduction/kidnapping, 4,641 cases of rape and 225 cases of honour killing have been reported as per police records. Undoubtedly, there are numerous cases that go unreported due to prevailing fear, social stigmas and societal pressures. I recommend strengthening the impartial legal system to ensure that the perpetrators in GBV cases are held accountable and appropriately punished. This will help build confidence in society to speak up without fear and report freely. Cases like Noor Mukadam’s brutal murder by Zahir Jaffar in 2021 and Zara Bibi’s horrific murder by her in-laws in Sialkot in 2024 shatter the trust of women, especially those from underserved segments of society. Such incidents reinforce the urgent need for systematic legal reforms to ensure justice and the safety of women, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Another issue is the lack of awareness. A massive and aggressive awareness campaign needs to be launched to inform women about all the services available to support and empower them. CM Maryam Nawaz and Hina Butt must involve all stakeholders, including the media and academia, to educate young girls about these initiatives.

A new form of gender-based violence has emerged in our society, known as technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV). This form of violence weaponises technology and online platforms to target women based on their gender. TFGBV knows no limits or boundaries; it infiltrates bedrooms, homes, universities and workplaces. It can start online and extend to physical spaces, or vice versa. Unfortunately, women are not aware of how to protect themselves from this form of violence due to a lack of knowledge and digital skills. For the cybersecurity and online safety of women in Punjab, digital literacy programmes are essential at every level, from schools to universities, from formal education to informal education and within community centres for every girl and woman. The Punjab government has already implemented cyber regulations to control fake news and misinformation. However, educating women about the various forms of TFGBV—such as doxing, phishing, social engineering, online impersonation, image-based abuse and deepfakes—is equally important.

Last year, on International Women’s Day, CM Maryam Nawaz announced the allocation of one billion rupees to establish daycare centres at workplaces. This news brought hope to many working women like me. I recall how challenging it was in 2018 to leave my daughter at a daycare centre for my job when my family was not around. Currently, I am working as a gender specialist in a project of the Punjab Green Development Programme funded by the World Bank. My role involves training government officers from various departments on gender mainstreaming and social inclusion in the workplace. It was surprising to learn that women from different government departments still face difficulties managing their children due to the lack of daycare centres at their offices. Even where daycare centres exist, the environment is often unhygienic and unsuitable, leaving women dissatisfied and hesitant to drop their children there for more than eight hours. Therefore, I strongly recommend making it mandatory for all departments to establish daycare centres with hygienic facilities and well-trained staff. Additionally, many departments lack proper, separate public toilets for women. Paternal leave is also rarely granted or utilised due to a lack of awareness and prevailing social stigmas. For long-term gender-inclusive policies and social inclusion, addressing these issues through small but impactful steps can make a significant difference.

The most significant challenge lies in the prevailing mindset and stereotypical behaviour in society, which undermines the voices, contributions and roles of women. Regardless of their extraordinary achievements, women constantly face the challenge of proving their worth and place on every front. Research shows that a woman’s career clock and biological clock often conflict with each other. At a time when women are expected to build their careers, they are also faced with countless responsibilities and pressures of giving birth and raising children. Balancing roles such as stay-at-home mother, wife, daughter and professional is equal to juggling multiple jobs at once. For balancing all their roles, women need support from the counter-gender, which requires changing mindsets. To bring about this behavioural change, adopting the strategy of training ‘He for She’ could be a resolution. We always focus on women to embrace independence, self-reliance and empowerment. Personally, I believe that due to various social movements aimed at motivating women, they are now aware of their rights and responsibilities. The need of the hour is to inform and educate the counter-gender to support and empower women in Pakistan. This is a matter of equity rather than mere equality. I recommend that, to make Punjab a role model for women’s empowerment, the Punjab government should launch a massive ‘He for She’ campaign by engaging the media, opinion leaders, religious figures, and educators from schools to higher education institutions. Like women, men who are champions of women’s empowerment should also be celebrated. Programmes like ‘Parhi Likhi Maa’ could expand the scope to include ‘He for She’.

In celebrating the courage and resilience of Pakistani women, it is crucial to acknowledge their contributions and to accelerate action to create a safe environment and more opportunities with fewer hurdles. I believe that the tireless efforts of our women political leaders can transform Punjab into a beacon of progress for gender equity and women’s rights. To all achievers, dreamers, caregivers, and hard workers, let us stand together to break the barriers and make our world a better place. Here’s to celebrating Pakistani women, empowering change, and embracing an inclusive, bright future.

Dr. Ayesha Ashfaq

The writer is the Chairperson and Associate Professor at the Department of Media & Development Communica-tion, University of the Punjab, Lahore.