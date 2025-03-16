Ahsan Iqbal accuses PTI of economic crisis, terrorism resurgence

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticized a political party for prioritizing politics over national interests, reaffirming support for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying, “He is our friend, and we will not let him go anywhere.”

Speaking to the media in his hometown, Iqbal highlighted Pakistan’s strong security forces and accused hostile elements of attempting to sabotage CPEC and hinder Balochistan’s development.

He also blamed the PTI government for the resurgence of terrorism after 2018.

Praising Pakistan’s diplomatic success, he commended the country’s role in securing a strong UN Security Council resolution against terrorism.

Addressing economic concerns, Iqbal described the economic review as satisfactory and called for a grand economic alliance rather than a political one, holding PTI’s four-year rule responsible for Pakistan’s economic decline and loss of global credibility.