APNS elects office bearers of executive body

KARACHI - The annual meeting of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) general council held on Saturday at APNS House Karachi unanimously elected Sarmad Ali as President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as Senior Vice President, Shahab Zuberi as Vice President, Muhammad Athar Kazi as Secretary General, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary and Naveed Kashif as Finance Secretary of the Society. The AGM was held under the chairmanship of Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President of the Society.

The Council unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-2025 as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2024. The General Council attended by 107 members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Mumtaz Ahmed Phulpoto with Syed Irfan Shah and Ali Bin Younus as members. The Election Commission conducted the election of the Executive Committee for the year 2025-26. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Executive Committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society. In a statement, he hoped that the newly elected office bearers will actively play their role in maintaining the high standards of journalism. The Prime Minister hoped that APNS will continue to uphold the supremacy of journalistic values. He said the government encourages constructive criticism of media as fourth pillar of the state.

Also, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). He extended felicitation to President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Naz Afreen Sehgal, Secretary General Athar Qazi, Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif. The minister, in a news statement, said the APNS set remarkable journalistic tradition by always playing major role in promoting responsible and independent journalism. Media is an important pillar in any democratic society, he said while lauding the role of APNS in promoting democracy, upholding journalistic values and raising awareness among the public.

He said it was a priority of the government to resolve the issues faced by the media industry, assuring all out cooperation in this regard. Tarar said the government is committed to promote freedom of the press and resolve the media industry issues. He expressed the hope that APNS would continue to play its traditional role in upholding journalistic values, promoting development of media industry and providing accurate information to the masses. Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan have congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Executive Committee. The secretary information acknowledged the role played by the APNS in the development of the media industry, assuring all possible cooperation to them in this regard. On the other hand, the PIO expressed the hope that the newly elected body would for the betterment of the journalist community. He said the ministry of Information would continue to play an effective role in addressing the challenges faced by the media industry.