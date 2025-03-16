Assembly approves Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority Bill

Lahore - The Punjab Assembly has passed the bill for the establishment of the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority, officially converting the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) into an Authority. This transformation is regarded as one of the biggest government-owned initiatives, as the new Authority will function under its own laws, rules, and regulations, promulgated by the government.

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars—previously operating as Model Bazaars—are widely recognized as the only centralized platform for public relief, where essential commodities are available at highly subsidized rates, even lower than the DC-notified prices. This unique model ensures that citizens have direct access to affordable, high-quality products, making it a key government intervention against inflation and price hikes. The conversion of the Company into an Authority is seen as a testament to its outstanding performance, which compelled the government to transition it into a more structured and autonomous entity. This step is not just a policy shift but a strategic move to further strengthen consumer relief initiatives and improve market regulation across Punjab.

It is also noteworthy that the Government of Punjab has already allocated Rs 3.4 billion for the construction of 13 new Model Bazaars in different cities, expanding the existing network of 36 Model Bazaars across 25 districts. Currently, 13 Model Bazaars are under construction, ensuring that more citizens benefit from this structured price-control mechanism.

CEO of Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company, Mr. Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, emphasized the importance of this initiative in an exclusive conversation with the newspaper: “This is a game-changing step for public relief. Punjab Sahulat Bazaars are the only dedicated platform where essential items are provided below government-notified rates, ensuring affordability for all. We will continue our efforts with full commitment in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif.” Additionally, 13 new Sahulat Bazaars will be operational within the next 4 to 6 months, further strengthening the province-wide price stabilization mechanism.

The expansion of Sahulat Bazaars is expected to provide substantial relief to the public by increasing the availability of subsidized essential commodities at regulated prices across Punjab.