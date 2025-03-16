Bahawalpur to be made drug-free zone at all costs, says DPO

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan under the command of Thana Sama Satta Police conducted a successful operation against drug dealers, recovered a large consignment of drugs, arrested a dealer supplying drugs, case registered.

The determination to make Bahawalpur a drug-free zone will be fulfilled at all costs, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan said.

According to the details, DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan is continuing to achieve great successes in the campaign against criminals. SHO Thana Sama Satta Muhammad Ahmed Cheema along with his team carried out a successful operation on secret information and arrested the accused Falak Sher, who was supplying drugs in different areas of the city and suburbs, and recovered 13kg, 200 grams of hashish from his possession. A case has been registered against the arrested accused and investigation has been started. The remaining accused involved in this network of drug dealers will also be arrested soon. The resolve to make Bahawalpur a drug-free zone will be fulfilled at all costs.

The crackdown against drug dealers is being intensified. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan, while speaking in this regard, said that those involved in such a heinous business will be brought to justice. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan congratulated the Sama Satta Police Station for their excellent performance.