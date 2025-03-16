Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan CM vows to thwart enemies’ nefarious design

Balochistan CM vows to thwart enemies’ nefarious design
NEWS WIRE
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA  -  Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the bomb blast on Kirani Road, calling it a cowardly act.  He paid tribute to the martyred policeman from the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) and expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with the grieving family. The chief minister directed immediate and best quality medical facilities for those injured in the blast, assuring that the government would spare no effort in providing the best possible treatment for the wounded.

In a statement issued here, CM Bugti said that terrorists could not undermine the resolve of the people with such cowardly acts. He vowed to thwart the enemies’ nefarious intentions and emphasized that the martyrdom of the police officer would not be in vain. “Those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice at all costs,” he added.

Bugti reaffirmed that actions against terrorists and their facilitators would continue without discrimination, ensuring long-term peace in the province. He also directed security agencies to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of the public.

APNS elects office bearers of executive body

“The restoration of peace and order remains the government’s top priority,” CM Bugti said, adding that the people of Balochistan stand united against terrorism, and with the government’s commitment and public support,  enemy’s plan will be foiled.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742082709.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025