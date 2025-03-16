The United States’ latest policy decisions—threatening Pakistan and other countries with a travel ban and expelling South Africa’s ambassador—are yet another example of its increasingly transparent bullying tactics. For decades, Washington has wielded economic leverage and diplomatic muscle to strong-arm nations into compliance. However, these measures are no longer as effective as they once were. The world is watching, and crucially, calling them out for what they are.

Pakistan now faces a potential travel ban should it fail to address certain deficiencies within a given timeframe. Meanwhile, South Africa’s envoy has been expelled for daring to hold views critical of the American president. These actions reveal a pattern: the United States, losing its grip on global influence, resorts to coercion in an attempt to maintain control. But in an era where multipolarity is gaining traction, such high-handedness is being met with increasing resistance.

The US has long positioned itself as the champion of democracy and free speech. Yet, its own actions contradict these ideals. The selective enforcement of policies, silencing of dissenting voices, and punitive measures against sovereign nations expose the erosion of whatever moral high ground Washington once claimed. More concerningly, the consequences of these actions may ultimately prove more damaging to the US itself. As it alienates countries of the Global South, it paves the way for alternative alliances that threaten its own geopolitical standing.

The long-term impact of these policies remains to be seen, but the trajectory is clear. Washington’s coercive measures, meant to subdue others, are instead accelerating its own decline. The world is shifting, and with each overreach, the US risks pushing nations further towards strategic autonomy—something that, ironically, it fears the most. The days of unquestioned American dominance are waning, and it has only itself to blame.