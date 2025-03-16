Businessmen eager to strengthen business relations with Azerbaijan: ICCI

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani business community is eager to strengthen business relations with Azerbaijan to promote economic growth and mutual prosperity. This was stated by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi during a meeting with Azerbaijani entrepreneur Ramin Zamanov at the Chamber House.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi highlighted that ICCI, representing over 10,000 members from industry, trade, and services, is planning a business delegation to Baku to explore investment opportunities. He emphasized the importance of bilateral trade missions and B2B meetings to unlock the full potential of economic cooperation. He also highlighted the immense tourism potential of the two countries, advocating for joint ventures to enhance tourism exchange and business collaboration.

Ramin Zamanov, a key figure in Azerbaijan’s aviation, construction, and hospitality sectors, praised Pakistan’s hospitality and natural beauty. He stressed that direct flights between the two countries would be instrumental in boosting trade, tourism, and investment.

He noted that Azerbaijan offers a favorable investment climate with key sectors including agriculture, logistics, tourism, environmental technology, IT, e-commerce, and construction.

Prominent attendees included Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Chaudhry Mohammad Nadeem, Imran Minhas, Ishaq Sial, Chaudhry Aftab Gujjar, Malik Mohsin Khalid, ICCI President’s special advisor Naeem Siddiqui, Legal Advisor to the Azerbaijan Embassy Sohail Sajjad, and Chairman Land Pakistan Group Naseebullah Chishti.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen business ties through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships.