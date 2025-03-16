Sunday, March 16, 2025
Celebrating Culture and Spirituality at Serena Hotels Ramadan Qawwali Night

Celebrating Culture and Spirituality at Serena Hotels Ramadan Qawwali Night
March 16, 2025
Serena Hotels, under its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, hosted a mesmerizing Qawwali Night during the holy month of Ramadan.

The soulful evening featured the legendary Abida Parveen, whose powerful performance of famous Sufi kalams captivated the audience, creating a deep sense of spiritual reflection and cultural appreciation.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering, including government officials, members of the Armed Forces, diplomats, heads of international agencies, corporate executives, and media personnel.

Guests were captivated by the heartfelt performance, which honored the rich tradition of Sufi music and its timeless messages of love, unity, and devotion.

Abida Parveen’s performance of renowned kalams such as Mai Nara-e-Mastana, Man Kuntu Maula,

Tu Nay Dewana banaya, Dama Dam Mast Qalandar and many more resonated deeply with the audience, who enjoyed the spiritual ambiance to the fullest.

Following the musical experience, attendees were treated to an exquisite Sehri, thoughtfully curated to reflect the essence of Ramadan’s traditions.

The evening showed Serena Hotels dedication to bringing different cultures together and encouraging meaningful conversations through the arts.

Serena Hotels continues to create memorable experiences that highlight cultural diversity and support artistic expression and togetherness.

The Qawwali Night with Abida Parveen was yet another evidence to this vision, leaving an unforgettable mark on the attendees of the event.

