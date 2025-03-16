Chelsea win Women’s League Cup

DERBY - Chelsea edged Manchester City 2-1 to capture the Women’s League Cup on Saturday and give manager Sonia Bompastor her first silverware with the team, after a Yui Hasegawa own goal proved the difference at Pride Park. Mayra Ramirez got Chelsea on the score sheet against the run of play in the eighth minute when Lauren James put a pinpoint pass in behind City’s defence.

Ramirez’s first shot was saved by Ayaka Yamashita but the Colombian was there to slot home the rebound. Aoba Fujino levelled for City in the 64th minute but Hasegawa accidentally flicked in the winner in the 76th minute when she tried to hook away a low cross from Ramirez. Chelsea’s victory was their first in four consecutive League Cup finals.

“We are buzzing,” Chelsea captain Millie Bright told the BBC. “Things like that stick in your mind for a long time, it’s certainly been doing my head in. We are really happy, it’s the start that we wanted into these next four fixtures.”

Bompastor remains unbeaten since she was hired as Chelsea boss in May, with her team leading the WSL with 44 points, eight ahead of second-placed Arsenal. City are fourth.

“We are really happy for sure,” Bompastor told the BBC. “You know when you’re in a final, it’s always the main thing is to win. The game was not easy today but really happy with the win. First trophy in the season, it’s always important.”