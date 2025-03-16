Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chelsea win Women’s League Cup

NEWS WIRE
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

DERBY  -  Chelsea edged Manchester City 2-1 to capture the Women’s League Cup on Saturday and give manager Sonia Bompastor her first silverware with the team, after a Yui Hasegawa own goal proved the difference at Pride Park. Mayra Ramirez got Chelsea on the score sheet against the run of play in the eighth minute when Lauren James put a pinpoint pass in behind City’s defence.

Ramirez’s first shot was saved by Ayaka Yamashita but the Colombian was there to slot home the rebound. Aoba Fujino levelled for City in the 64th minute but Hasegawa accidentally flicked in the winner in the 76th minute when she tried to hook away a low cross from Ramirez. Chelsea’s victory was their first in four consecutive League Cup finals.

“We are buzzing,” Chelsea captain Millie Bright told the BBC. “Things like that stick in your mind for a long time, it’s certainly been doing my head in. We are really happy, it’s the start that we wanted into these next four fixtures.”

Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

Bompastor remains unbeaten since she was hired as Chelsea boss in May, with her team leading the WSL with 44 points, eight ahead of second-placed Arsenal. City are fourth.

“We are really happy for sure,” Bompastor told the BBC. “You know when you’re in a final, it’s always the main thing is to win. The game was not easy today but really happy with the win. First trophy in the season, it’s always important.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025