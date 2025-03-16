City Traffic Police initiates crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses

Rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police has launched a crackdown against motorcyclists not carrying helmets while driving besides action against the use of tinted glasses, revolving lights, hooters, sirens and non-standard number plates in the vehicles. A spokesperson for the CTP on Saturday, the police following the special directions from Mirza Faran Baig, additional IG Traffic Punjab, has initiated action against the motorcycle riders for not carrying helmets, side view mirrors, indicators, and front and back headlights. To prevent accidents and loss of lives, the police was going to strictly enforce traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima has issued special directions to raise awareness among the motorcyclists regarding use of safety gadgets and to take strict action against the violators. The actions will include not only imposition of hefty fines but also registration of criminal cases against the violators. The CTO has also given clear instructions stating that teams had been mobilised across the city to take immediate legal action against violators. The head of city traffic police was quoted as saying that tinted glasses, curtains, flashlights and other illegal items were not only a violation of traffic rules but their use also created security concerns. The aim of this campaign is to provide citizens with a safe travelling experience.

The CTP has also requested the motorists to voluntarily remove tinted glasses, illegal devices and unauthorised number plates from their vehicles immediately to avoid any kind of legal action. About the ongoing drive, CTO Fatima said that citizens should abide by the laws. Indiscriminate action would continue against law-breaking elements so that full implementation of traffic rules could be ensured.