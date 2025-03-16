Classic 90s film Clueless gets musical makeover

LONDON - Cher Horowitz has brought her life of Beverly Hills high fashion, friendship and matchmaking to London’s West End, as classic 1990s teen film Clueless has been given a musical makeover. Clueless has been brought to the stage by the film’s original writer and director Amy Heckerling, who says keeping the 90s theme was integral to the show. Heckerling insists she has “no interest in being modern”, which will come as a relief to the audiences who grew up quoting “As if!” and aspiring to Cher’s plaid and Prada-filled wardrobe. The story follows the life of the naïve and lovably spoiled teenager, who plays matchmaker with her friends before ultimately finding love herself. An adaption of Jane Austen’s Emma, Clueless captured the teen spirit of the 90s and inspired countless school dramas like Mean Girls, Gossip Girl and Legally Blonde.

The stage version has songs in the form of an original score by singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. Speaking to the BBC, Tunstall says the film was “omnipotent” in the 90s and influenced everything from the clothes people wore to the music people listened to. The Scottish singer, best known for songs like Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See, says working on the show was a “dream project”.

She says the original soundtrack was a big inspiration, and describes the music as “a mixtape of all your favourite 90s bangers”. The process of creating the soundtrack for Clueless: The Musical was intense for Tunstall, who says it’s no easy feat to add music to an adaptation of a film that didn’t originally have it.