Cleric among two martyred, 9 policemen injured in KP, Balochistan blasts

PESHAWAR/QUETTA - A religious leader and policeman were martyred while 12 others including nine policemen were injured in different bomb blasts reported KP and Balochistan provinces on Saturday.

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir was martyred and three others sustained injuries in a blast occurred within the jurisdiction of Urmar Police Station in Peshawar on Saturday evening. According to po-lice sources, the IED explosion took place near the wall of a mosque. As result, Mufti Munir Shakir, Khushal, Abid, and Syed Nabi sustained wounded. Later, Mufti Munir Shakir expired at Lady Reading hos-pital Peshawar. Following the incident, officers from the police department, Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) promptly arrived at the scene to collect evidence and assess the situation. The wounded were immediately transported to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

Also, one policeman was martyred and six others sustained injuries in bomb explosion that occurred near a police mobile vehicle on Kirani Road in Quetta.

The spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, confirmed the martyrdom of a policeman and the injured of six others policemen in the blast. Shahid Rind said the injured victims are being provided with immediate medical assistance. Law enforcement agencies quickly responded, securing the area and initiat-ing an investigation into the incident.

He said the nature of the blast is still being determined, and authorities are collecting preliminary evidence to ascertain the cause. Rind said that investigations are underway to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

Meanwhile, at least three policemen sustained injured when a powerful IED blast targeted police mobile in Lakki Marwat on Saturday morning.

According to police officials, the blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala police station, injured three cops and severely damaging the police mobile vehicle, private news channel reported. The police officials stated that in the exchange of firing at one terrorist was gunned down, whereas his motorcycle and ammu-nition was also confiscated. The injured cops have been rushed to the nearby hospital, police spokesper-son added.