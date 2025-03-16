CM calls for global action against Islamophobia

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned discrimination, hatred, and prejudice against Muslims worldwide, emphasizing the need for global action to combat Islamophobia. In her message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, she highlighted that Pakistan has taken a leading role in addressing this issue by presenting a resolution against Islamophobia at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). “Islam is a religion of mercy that teaches peace, love, tolerance, and human dignity,” she stated, expressing concern over the growing trend of propaganda against Islam and Muslims.

The CM underscored that Islamophobia is a serious threat to global peace and interfaith harmony. She stressed the importance of decisive international efforts to counter hateful attitudes, urging the United Nations and other global organizations to take concrete steps in this regard. She further called on the world to ensure the protection of the lives, property, rights, honor, and dignity of oppressed Muslim communities, including Kashmiris and Palestinians. She reaffirmed that the Punjab government is committed to fostering religious harmony and protecting the rights of all minorities. “We envision a Punjab where people of all religions and sects live with equal rights and dignity,” she said, emphasizing the need to educate the world about the true essence of Islam to combat misconceptions and prejudice. CM Maryam Nawaz urged collective action, stating, “It is essential to raise our voices against all forms of hatred. Everyone must play their role in ensuring sustainable world peace.”