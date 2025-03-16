DC Vehari distributes awards among position holders of wall paintings competition

VEHARI - An awards distribution ceremony was held at the DC Office in honour of the students who participated in the wall painting competition. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Touqeer appreciated the artistic talents of the talented students and distributed prizes. The theme of the wall painting was “We are a living nation.” In the wall painting competition, the team from Government Model Higher Secondary School, comprising Muhammad Muzammil, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, and Qaiser Farooq, secured the first position. The team from Grammar Secondary School, including Abiha Fatima, Arfa, Manahil, Maira, and Adan, secured the second position.

The team from Divisional Public School, comprising Amna, Hania, Noraiz Adan, Ume Hania, Areej, and Mahnoor, secured the third position. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Touqeer awarded the first-position team with a cash prize of Rs50,000, the second-position team with Rs25,000, and the third-position team with Rs15,000. Additionally, the remaining teams received encouragement prizes of Rs5,000 each, along with certificates. Seven educational institutions participated in the competition, including Government College for Women, Government Primary School Azizabad, Caps School, and Superior College. Thirty-one students participated in the painting competition. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Touqeer stated that the wall painting provided an opportunity for students to showcase their talents, build confidence, generate new ideas, and think creatively. The competition will be made a regular feature, and the walls will be adorned with beautiful paintings after eliminating encroachments. The students’ paintings added beauty to the city, and their efforts are praiseworthy. The wall painting highlighted cultural aspects and showcased art. DC Imrana Tauqeer further stated that their mission is to make the city walls beautiful and a centre of public attention through paintings. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Vehari Ghazala Kanwal, Deputy Director Public Relations Mian Naeem Asim, Deputy DEO Rana Akbar, and principals of various schools.