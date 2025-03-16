DC visits GBPH to inspect ongoing academic activities

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Haji Mitha Khan Zardari to inspect ongoing academic activities and the cleanliness of the school premises.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the attendance of teachers and staff and also interacted with students, asking them questions related to their coursework. He expressed displeasure over the low student attendance and instructed the school administration to ensure full attendance. He emphasized that teachers must fulfill their responsibilities diligently and pay special attention to students’ education. DC said that there will be no compromise on the quality of education.

On the other hand the school administration also informed the Deputy Commissioner about the lack of facilities in the school while in response, DC assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues.