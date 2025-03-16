Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC visits GBPH to inspect ongoing academic activities

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Haji Mitha Khan Zardari to inspect ongoing academic activities and the cleanliness of the school premises.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the attendance of teachers and staff and also interacted with students, asking them questions related to their coursework.  He expressed displeasure over the low student attendance and instructed the school administration to ensure full attendance. He emphasized that teachers must fulfill their responsibilities diligently and pay special attention to students’ education.  DC said that there will be no compromise on the quality of education.

On the other hand the school administration also informed the Deputy Commissioner about the lack of facilities in the school while in response, DC assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to resolve the issues.

APNS elects office bearers of executive body

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025