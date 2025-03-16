Sunday, March 16, 2025
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar

NEWS WIRE
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar visited Data Darbar here on Saturday, where he was warmly received by Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, along with his team.   During his visit, Ishaq Dar paid respects at the shrine, offered Fateha, and prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity. The secretary briefed him on ongoing development projects at the shrine, particularly those aimed at enhancing facilities for visitors, especially during Ramazan. The deputy prime minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work and ensure timely completion of the development plans.

He was also briefed on installation of ‘hydraulic canopies’, inspired by the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, to provide shade and comfort to visitors.   The briefing was attended by key officials, including Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Sheikh Muhammad Jameel, Manager Auqaf Tahir Maqsood, and Mian Muhammad Saeed.

The shrine renovation is being carried out by Auqaf, NESPAK, Madina Foundation, and Anjum Hafeez Construction, with daily monitoring by the Secretary Auqaf. Senator Ishaq Dar said all projects should be completed within the given timeframe to ensure better facilities for visitors.

