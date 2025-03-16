Dialogue with Afghanistan essential to curb terrorism: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that the country is engulfed in terrorism while the illegitimate federal government remains negligent. He criticized the federal government for neither taking effective diplomatic measures nor formulating any internal strategy to address the situation.

In his statement, Barrister Saif mentioned that the illegitimate federal government holds Afghanistan responsible for terrorism but is unwilling to engage in diplomatic talks. He further pointed out that there has been no response to the Terms of Reference (TORs) sent for negotiations with Afghanistan.

He emphasized that, while the federal government is neither negotiating with Afghanistan nor allowing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to do so, dialogue with Afghanistan is crucial to curbing terrorism.

He added that the country is burning in the fire of terrorism, yet the so-called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remains a passive spectator. The illegitimate federal government is not taking the terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan seriously.

Barrister Saif urged the federal government to recognize that Pakistan is not just Punjab. He warned that if immediate and effective measures are not taken against terrorism, this fire could spread to Punjab and Sindh as well.