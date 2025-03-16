DIG Islamabad joins officers for Iftar at G-14 checkpoint

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, participated in an Iftar gathering with police officers at the G-14 checkpoint, reaffirming the force’s commitment to ensuring public safety during Ramadan.

A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that DIG Tariq joined officers deployed at the checkpoint, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Station House Officer of Sumbal Police Station, and other personnel. DIG Tariq highlighted that the police remain highly active during Suhoor and Iftar to ensure citizens’ security.