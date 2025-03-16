District should ensure 100pc success of enrollment campaign: DC Chiniot

CHINIOT - The district should ensure 100 percent success of the enrollment campaign and in the first phase, no child of school-going age should be out of school from April 1 to May 31.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal while presiding over a meeting of the District Education Authority regarding the enrollment campaign. The DC while deciding to lead the campaign himself, said that a literate society has to be created by providing quality education to children, which is also the fundamental right of children, so the officers of the education department should discharge their responsibilities in a good manner.

He said that the dropout of children from schools should be completely eliminated. The DC stressed the need to use all publicity means to create awareness among parents and said that seminars should be organized in schools regarding the admission campaign in which public representatives and other stakeholders should be invited. He called for maintaining the continuity of parent-teacher meetings and students’ councils as important. He said that no stone should be left unturned in the success of the enrollment campaign.

District administration sets up fair price shops for chicken in Chiniot

District administration Chiniot on Saturday established 10 chicken fair price shops across the district in order to provide relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan. These shops will offer chicken meat at a subsidized rate of Rs570 per kilogram, making it more affordable for citizens. According to Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, the administration is committed to continuing its efforts to provide relief to citizens during Ramazan.

According to the details, the fair price shops aim to stabilize prices and prevent profiteering, ensuring that essential commodities remain accessible to all segments of society.