Doctors, paramedical staff stage protest against outsourcing of health centres

Attock - A large number of doctors, paramedical staff and other allied staff took out a protest rally and chanted slogans against the incumbent government for outsourcing health centers and terminating the health professionals. They were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans. They said that across Punjab, two lac employees are being shown the door.

Addressing the protest rally, Chairman Allied Health Iqbal Khan, President Khalid Mahmood and District General Secretary Tufail Khan and others warned the government that the economic murder of employees under the slavery of the IMF is not acceptable and that by privatizing the Health Department, they are not serving the people but are humiliating them. Whenever the PML-N comes to power, it make anti-government employees policies. In the remaining three provinces, the health department employees are performing their services well. The employees are happy there. Government employees across Punjab do not know whether their service is permanent or will end in the coming days. The confidence of government employees is waning. The salaries of ministers and members of the assembly are increasing and government employees are being fired. The government should wake up. Otherwise, all employees will be forced to sit in protest. The rally which started from DHQ Hospital Attock and culminated in front of DC Office.

The government has already started outsourcing basic health units and rural health centers.

During the last 24 hours, 30,753 inspections have been conducted, of which 860 violations were identified. A fine of Rs 690,000 was imposed while 1 FIR has been registered. Further, 80 shops were sealed and 102 people were arrested.

Moreover, under the Punjab Socio Economic Registry, the progress in distribution of the Rs 10,000.0 pay order among deserving people was reviewed.

The district police, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation, the police spokesman said. During the operation, the data of some 147 houses, 21 shops, 58 vehicles and more than 70 citizens was checked

Meanwhile, during search operation in other areas of the district, 11 accused were arrested for the violation of the Tenancy Act. The arrested suspects included Danish, Waqas, Shiraz, Aqib, Javed, Ehtesham, Waseem, Younis, Moazzam, Farooq and Zewat Shahbaz.