Dozens evacuated in Italy’s flood-hit Tuscany

Florence, Italy - Italian authorities ordered dozens of people in Tuscany to leave their homes on Friday after heavy rains swelled rivers and flooded streets near the historic cities of Florence and Pisa. Regional chief Eugenio Giani said a red weather alert demanded that people should exercise “maximum care and attention” amid “intense and persistent rain”. Several dozen people were told to evacuate with the help of firefighters from low-lying villages and a floodplain near Pisa, according to the ANSA news agency. In Florence, the Uffizi Galleries -- the world-famous art museum -- closed early, as did the Duomo cathedral. The fire service published images of cars partially submerged in the town of Sesto Fiorentino, north of Florence, as Giani told residents to keep clear of ground floors and basements. “My thoughts go to the populations affected by the bad weather that is hitting various areas of Italy, causing serious damage and difficulties to citizens,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on X. The government would “guarantee all necessary support”, she said. More than 500 firefighters were working across Tuscany, the interior minister said, with more than 300 interventions either carried out or planned.

Bernardo Gozzini from the Tuscan weather service, Consorzio Lamma, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that 60 millimetres (2.4 inches) of rain had fallen in the area around Sesto Fiorentino between 6:00 am and noon.

“In Florence, in the month of March, we usually have 70 millimetres of total precipitation,” Gozzini said.

“In practice, it is as if a month’s worth of rain had fallen in six hours.”