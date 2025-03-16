Sunday, March 16, 2025
Drought: The Silent Victim

March 16, 2025
Climate change, driven by low rainfall and melting glaciers, has exacerbated drought conditions in Pakistan. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming months, particularly in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

Reduced snowfall and rising temperatures have made glaciers in northern Pakistan increasingly unstable, threatening the country’s water supply. The Indus River system is facing severe water shortages, directly impacting farmers in Punjab who rely on it for irrigation.

Addressing these challenges requires urgent measures, including expanding canal projects to enhance water distribution and mitigate the effects of drought.

GULNISA MEERAN,

Turbat.

