Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Empowering students with knowledge, info-tech stressed

NEWS WIRE
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  To rid ourselves of the darkness of ignorance, “we must equip our students and our new generations with knowledge and information technology”. These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Mujahid Hussain Alvi during a visit to Government Girls Elementary School, Bhayri. He visited different classes and asked various questions to the children and also checked the teachers’ diaries and lesson plans.

The CEO Education appreciated the performance of the school headmistress Sehrish Bukhari and asked all the staff to become exemplary teachers like the headmistress. He paid tribute to the headmistress for installing a water filtration plant in the school with the support of philanthropists.

Later, the CEO addressed the school teachers and said that if you perform your teaching duties with the intention of seeking the pleasure of Allah and following the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH, it will give you peace of mind and bring blessings in your affairs.

APNS elects office bearers of executive body

CEO Education urged teachers to be punctual, save the monthly academic performance report of students in files and show this report to their parents after meeting them and teachers should also keep their academic diaries complete at all times. He further said that effective strategies should be adopted to meet the target of new admissions.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025