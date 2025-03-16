Expert stresses multifaceted approach to mitigate effects of climate change on child growth

ISLAMABAD - A leading expert on maternal and infant health, Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta, Saturday warned about the destructive effects of climate change on children’s health, citing exacerbated malnutrition, stunted growth and shorter heights due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

He said we must take immediate action to mitigate the effects of climate change on child development. This requires a multi-faceted approach that involves policymakers, healthcare professionals, and communities working together to address the root causes of climate change and support the most vulnerable among us, our children.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Professor Bhutta explained that the impact of climate change on child development is a pressing concern that cannot be ignored.

Rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events are all taking a devastating toll on the health and well-being of children worldwide, he added.

I am particularly alarmed by the effects of climate change on child growth and development, he said, adding that malnutrition, stunted growth and shorter heights are just a few of the alarming consequences we are witnessing, particularly in vulnerable communities, he highlighted.

Children in low-income and marginalized communities are disproportionately affected, with limited access to healthcare, nutrition, and other essential resources, Dr Zulfiqar added.

“Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to the harsh effects of climate change. Exposure to extreme heat, poor air quality and limited access to nutritious food and clean water can have severe consequences for both mother and child, including low birth weight, preterm birth, and impaired fetal development,” he replied in a question.

Professor Bhutta recommended that governments must invest in climate-resilient healthcare systems, improve access to nutritious food and clean water and provide education and support to pregnant women and new mothers.

He also emphasized the need for community-based initiatives that promote climate-resilient agriculture, improve air and water quality, and provide safe and healthy environments for children to grow and develop. Furthermore, Professor Bhutta suggested that international cooperation and funding are essential to support countries in their efforts to address the impacts of climate change on maternal and child health.