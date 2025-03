A tragic accident occurred in Parthan Ziarat, Haveli Kahuta, Azad Kashmir, where a passenger coach plunged into a 200-meter-deep gorge, leaving four dead and four injured.

Rescue officials reported that the coach was traveling from Kahuta to Rawalpindi when the driver lost control, causing the fatal crash.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Rauf, Sherbaz, Khursheed, and Khalid Hussain, along with the injured, have been shifted to Kahuta Civil Hospital for medical treatment.