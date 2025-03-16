Sunday, March 16, 2025
Gold price drops by Rs300 per tola

March 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs313,700 on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs314,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs257 to Rs268,947 from Rs269,204 whereas the prices of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also went down by Rs236 to Rs246,543 from Rs 246,779 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,530 and Rs3,026 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,984 from $2,988 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.86, the Association reported.

