Govt calls key security meeting amid rising terrorism

Amid escalating terrorist activities, the government has decided to convene a meeting of the Parliamentary National Security Committee.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated consultations, with the session expected on March 19 or 20 under National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship.

Top military and intelligence officials will join the closed-door meeting, where the entire House will function as the Security Committee. Federal ministers and parliamentary party leaders will also participate.

Military leadership will brief lawmakers on terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, address concerns, and discuss strategies.

The session will also review PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal for a "National Action Plan 2.0" and assess counter-terrorism efforts, including the implementation of the existing plan.