Govt to convene Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting

In response to rising terrorism, the government is set to convene a Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting on March 19 or 20.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated consultations, with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expected to chair the session. Top military and intelligence officials, federal ministers, and parliamentary leaders will attend.

The military leadership will brief lawmakers on security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while discussions will also cover Bilawal Bhutto’s proposal for a "National Action Plan 2.0" and counter-terrorism strategies.