International scamming call center involving foreigners busted in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and intelligence agencies conducted a joint raid at a scamming center in Islamabad’s sector F-11 on Saturday. The operation was led by the Cybercrime Cell of the FIA, resulting in the detention of more than two dozen individuals including foreigners belonging to a friendly country. According to sources in the FIA, the call center was suspected of being involved in international fraud. They said that the authorities were aware of the illegal activity for a long time but waited for the nod from high-ups for the raid. According to reports, some foreigners managed to escape during the raid.

The FIA poorly managed the whole proceedings as they let the locals loot whatever they wanted from the centre.

Bizarre scenes were seen in the video clips circulating on social media featuring youngsters ‘looting’ the technical stuff that, otherwise, should have been in proper custody of the investigation agency. A mob, mostly youngsters, forced their entry into the premises in an apparent bid to loot the technical stuff. A large number of people were seen gathered outside the centre, some making off with the looted technical hardware supposedly being used at the scamming centre. Few of the foreigners were also seen coming out of the building and escaping from the scene. These scam centres use Pakistani employees to scam people from different countries i.e. extort money from them in the name of different fraud schemes. The detained individuals were shifted to the FIA office for further interrogation. When contacted, the FIA officials confirmed the involvement of foreigners in the illegal activity but refrained from further sharing the details. They didn’t come back with details despite repeated requests and phone calls.