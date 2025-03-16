Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Iraqi Special Forces complete counter-terrorism training in Pakistan

Iraqi Special Forces complete counter-terrorism training in Pakistan
Web Desk
12:18 PM | March 16, 2025
National

Iraqi Special Forces have successfully completed over two months of intensive training at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The Iraqi personnel arrived in Pakistan in December last year and concluded their training today. Military cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq dates back to 1955, with Pakistan Army providing specialized training to Iraqi forces upon the request of the Iraq Army.

The Pakistan Army will continue training more Iraqi Special Forces personnel at NCTC, a globally recognized training facility equipped with modern counter-terrorism resources.

Pakistan’s military institutions play a crucial role in strengthening regional security through counter-terrorism training and cooperation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025