Iraqi Special Forces complete counter-terrorism training in Pakistan

Iraqi Special Forces have successfully completed over two months of intensive training at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The Iraqi personnel arrived in Pakistan in December last year and concluded their training today. Military cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq dates back to 1955, with Pakistan Army providing specialized training to Iraqi forces upon the request of the Iraq Army.

The Pakistan Army will continue training more Iraqi Special Forces personnel at NCTC, a globally recognized training facility equipped with modern counter-terrorism resources.

Pakistan’s military institutions play a crucial role in strengthening regional security through counter-terrorism training and cooperation.