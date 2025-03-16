The Islamabad-Gwadar road is crucial for the people of both cities, as well as for connecting Balochistan to the rest of the country. This route supports traders in transporting goods such as onions, cotton, watermelons, dates, apples, grapes, pomegranates, cherries, peaches, and apricots from Balochistan to major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and others. These goods are then exported to countries such as China, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan.

The road is indispensable for Gwadar Port, Pakistan’s first deep-sea port, which complements Karachi Port and Port Qasim to drive national economic growth, especially in Balochistan. It also serves as a crucial trade route for landlocked Central Asian states. Additionally, the road plays a vital role in promoting tourism, with many visitors traveling from Islamabad to Gwadar to experience its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty.

However, the road is in poor condition, leading to frequent accidents and travel difficulties. There are no proper traffic lights, zebra crossings, or signboards, making travel unsafe. The journey from Islamabad to Gwadar covers 1,806 km and takes approximately 24 hours.

During my recent journey to Gwadar for my cousin’s wedding, I witnessed an accident where a vehicle collided with an animal.

This road must be rebuilt to improve safety and ease of travel. Without urgent repairs, both human and animal casualties will continue to rise. The government should take immediate action to upgrade this road and implement safety measures such as speed cameras, emergency services, and regular maintenance to ensure its long-term functionality.

IKRAM GHAFOOR,

Balochistan.