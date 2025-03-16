KP Food Authority seizes 11,000kg unsafe food items

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized over 11,000 kilograms of substandard and hazardous food items during operations in Mardan and Peshawar as part of an ongoing crackdown on food adulteration, officials said on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, in Mardan, food safety teams set up early morning checkpoints at Nowshera Road and Rashakai Interchange to inspect vehicles transporting edible goods. Authorities confiscated and destroyed more than 10,000 kilograms of underage and substandard chicken meat, along with 200 kilograms of unsafe fish.

Further inspections led to the seizure of 525 kilograms of hazardous spices and 500 kilograms of mislabeled cream from another vehicle. Heavy fines were imposed on the owners, and legal action was initiated under the Food Safety Act.

In Peshawar, the authority, in collaboration with the Cantonment Board, inspected multiple branded bakeries and uncovered serious hygiene violations. Officials found expired products, substandard ingredients, and improper food handling practices. Many workers lacked medical certificates and gloves, while one bakery was operating without a Halal certification.

Inactive insect killers, expired food items, and low-quality cooking oil were also discovered at several establishments. Samples of bakery products were collected for laboratory testing, and multiple businesses received violation notices. Owners were summoned for legal proceedings.

Director General Wasif Saeed warned food vendors against adulteration and unsafe practices, stating that violators must either comply with safety regulations or face strict legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring safe, Halal, and high-quality food for the public.

He warned that the sale of substandard food products would not be tolerated and that the crackdown on violators would continue across the province.