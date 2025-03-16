Lahore Region to honour U15 and U17 champions next week

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) has decided to host a special ceremony next week to honour the winning teams of the National U15 and U17 tournaments.

All players and team officials from the victorious squads will be invited to the event, where they will receive cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.Lahore Region Blues created history by defeating Karachi Region in the final of the inaugural U17 Cup, securing the prestigious title. Similarly, in the U15 final, Lahore Blues emerged victorious against Rawalpindi, clinching the championship in dominant fashion.

LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmedexpressed immense pride in the teams’ achievements, emphasising that while the players and officials deserve full credit, the region’s consistent investment in age-group cricket over the past two years has played a crucial role in these triumphs. He highlighted the establishment of the LCCA Junior Academy, which has significantly contributed to Lahore’s success at the youth level.

“The LCCA Academy provides free coaching, physical training, match practice, and refreshments to all enrolled players throughout the year,” Kh Nadeem explained. “Regular fitness tests are also conducted to ensure players’ development, with Chief Selector Imran Bacha overseeing the academy’s operations. Additionally, I personally visit the academy to monitor the facilities and training being provided to young cricketers.”

To further enhance the academy’s structure, presidents of East, North, and West Zones have been appointed as academy coordinators, forming a monitoring committee responsible for overseeing player development.Kh Nadeem also revealed that more than three-quarters of the players from the victorious teams were trained at the LCCA Academy, demonstrating its effectiveness in nurturing top-tier talent.

He expressed confidence that even more players from the academy will represent Lahore in regional tournaments next year, reinforcing the association’s commitment to defending their titles and further strengthening youth cricket in the region.”We will utilize all available resources to ensure the welfare and growth of our young cricketers, aiming for another successful title defense next year,” he concluded.