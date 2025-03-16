Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman supports Saba Talpur to contest By-elections on NA-213 Umerkot

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Chairman Sarwari Jamaat Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman “Aatif” has extended support to Saba Talpur wife of  Nawab Yousuf Talpur candidate for by-elections on NA-213 to be held in Umerkot. In a statement Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman said that the PPP leadership has taken a timely and better decision by allotting ticket to Saba Talpur. He said that Nawab Yousuf Talpur was the only MNA who stood with Amin Faheem in the assembly at a crucial time, this is the reason I did not fill the form in front of Nawab Yusuf Talpar in the 2018 election. Makhdoom Saeed felicitated Saba Talpur on getting the ticket for NA 213 Umerkot.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025