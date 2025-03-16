Manchester City held to 2-2 home draw by Brighton

Sunday, March 16, 2025
March 16, 2025
MANCHESTER  - Champions Manchester City could only muster a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, dropping points in a blow to their hopes of playing European football next season. Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush struck for Pep Guardiola’s men, but Brighton equalised with a second-half own goal by City defender Abdukodir Khusanov after Pervis Estupinan had scored the visitors’ first. The draw kept City provisionally fifth in the Premier League table on 48 points after 29 games. Brighton are a point behind in seventh. “It was a good game, a tight game,” Guardiola told the BBC. “I know how difficult it is to make the process which we’re in now. The players gave everything, we take the point and keep on going. Of course, I have confidence and I always have. “When you come to Man City, it’s a tough place to come,” Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood said. “They’ve not been their best this season, but it is still a hard place to come. The run we’re on, we’ve gone into every game believing we can beat anybody.” The draw ended Brighton’s four-game league winning run.

