Sunday, March 16, 2025
Market Behaviour

March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Market behaviour has become a serious issue, often leading to conflicts between customers and shopkeepers. Many shopkeepers overcharge and respond harshly when asked for fair pricing, undermining consumer rights.

Recently, I personally experienced this issue when I requested a minor discount on an overpriced item. Instead of engaging in a reasonable discussion, the shopkeeper reacted rudely, making me feel as if customers have no value in the marketplace. Such treatment is unfair and unacceptable.

Overcharging and unethical practices have become a daily occurrence in markets. With little to no accountability, shopkeepers continue to exploit consumers by inflating prices on essential goods. Those who resist are often treated poorly.

I urge Market Associations and relevant authorities to address this exploitation. People do not grow money in fields; they work hard every day to meet their expenses. Authorities must ensure fair pricing and hold shopkeepers accountable for their behaviour towards customers.

34 held over profiteering

SHAHQUE,

Hub.

