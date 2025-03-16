Sunday, March 16, 2025
Military planning for Ukraine peace to begin, says UK PM

News Desk
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, International

London  -  Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said military planning to protect a potential Ukraine ceasefire is moving to an “operational phase” after a virtual meeting with 29 other world leaders. Military leaders will meet in London on Thursday “to put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine’s future security”, Sir Keir said. The meeting follows Ukraine agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire after talks with the US. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agrees with the idea, but set a number of pre-conditions for peace. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined Saturday’s meeting, said “active pressure is needed, not just talks”. “The world must understand that Russia is the only obstacle preventing peace,” he said.

“The path to peace must begin unconditionally. If Russia doesn’t want this, then strong pressure must be applied until they do. Moscow understands one language,” Zelensky added.

He urged European countries to produce their own weapons as soon as possible and to talk to the US and its President Donald Trump to reach a deal more quickly through “full sanctions, strong pressure, and forcing Russia to make peace”.

In a speech after the video call, Sir Keir said “the world needs actions...not empty words and conditions”.

In a statement, he said the “Kremlin’s dithering and delay” over the ceasefire proposal and its continued attacks on Ukraine “run entirely counter to President Putin’s stated desire for peace”.

Leaders agreed on Saturday that if Putin refused an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” they would need to “ratchet up pressure...to convince him to come to the negotiating table”, Sir Keir said.

