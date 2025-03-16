Ministry revitalizing maritime sector through key initiatives

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) was revitalizing the country’s maritime sector through several initiatives in 2024, including improving port infrastructure, boosting shipping and logistics efficiency, and promoting sustainable marine resource management. As per the official document of the ministry for the last year, in line with government’s goals, the ministry seeks to drive national economic growth, create jobs, and solidify Pakistan’s position as a key maritime hub in the region through innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships. The ministry was modernizing port operations and integrating digital services, including with the Pakistan Single Window and developing a Port Community System. The ministry was actively engaging the public and stakeholders through various initiatives such as focused on advancing Pakistan’s maritime economy, global partnerships, and the blue economy’s role in security. Blue economy commitment, the present government prioritized fisheries, maritime trade, and marine resource exploration, with support from the International Maritime Organization. Ministry of Maritime Affairs engaged stakeholders through initiatives like the open forum, enabling direct communication to address concerns and promote transparency.

The ministry reiterated that it also conducted performance review meetings to improve operational efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in the maritime sector, demonstrating a proactive commitment to sectoral growth and collaboration.