Motorway police arrest 54 drivers for overspeeding

The Motorway Police have registered FIRs and arrested 54 drivers for exceeding the speed limit of 150 km/h across various motorways in the Central Region.

According to a spokesperson, action was taken on M2 (Lahore-Islamabad), M3 (Lahore-Multan), M4 (Multan-Pindi Bhattian), M5 (Sukkur-Multan), and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

A total of 19 FIRs were filed on M2, five on M3, six on M4, four on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, and 20 arrests were made on M5.

The Motorway Police reminded drivers that the speed limit is 120 km/h for private vehicles and 110 km/h for public transport on three-lane motorways.