Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Motorway police arrest 54 drivers for overspeeding

Motorway police arrest 54 drivers for overspeeding
Web Desk
2:19 PM | March 16, 2025
National

The Motorway Police have registered FIRs and arrested 54 drivers for exceeding the speed limit of 150 km/h across various motorways in the Central Region.

According to a spokesperson, action was taken on M2 (Lahore-Islamabad), M3 (Lahore-Multan), M4 (Multan-Pindi Bhattian), M5 (Sukkur-Multan), and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

A total of 19 FIRs were filed on M2, five on M3, six on M4, four on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, and 20 arrests were made on M5.

The Motorway Police reminded drivers that the speed limit is 120 km/h for private vehicles and 110 km/h for public transport on three-lane motorways.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025