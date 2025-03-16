Sunday, March 16, 2025
Muneeb grabs gold as Pakistan continue to shine at Special Olympics World Winter Games
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 16, 2025
LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s Muneeb Ur Rehman made history at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, by clinching the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter cross-country skiing race.

In a thrilling contest, Mongolia’s Amarjargal secured silver, while China’s Mingjun Hong claimed bronze.Pakistan’s winning streak continued in the men’s 400-meter snowshoeing race, where Abdul Saboor stormed to victory, adding another gold to the nation’s tally. Romania’s Lonut Petrisor took silver, while Macau’s Chi Fong finished third.

The women’s 400-meter snowshoeing race saw another Pakistani triumph as Minal powered her way to a gold medal. Latvia’s Adriana Maleca and Chinese Taipei’s Yi Jhen Chen took silver and bronze, respectively.With a total of 11 medals – includingsix gold, three silver, and two bronze –Pakistan’s athletes left an indelible mark on the global stage, showcasing extraordinary talent and determination.

Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, lauded the outstanding performances of the Pakistani contingent. She extended her heartfelt congratulations to the athletes, coaches, Head of Delegation Farkhanda Jabeen, and the supporting team, including media representatives Taha Tahir and Saad Asif, team doctor Bilal Mateen, and SOP sponsors.

Acknowledging the challenges of competing in freezing Turin conditions, she praised the athletes’ perseverance and expressed confidence in their ability to achieve further success in future international events.

