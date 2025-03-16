Sunday, March 16, 2025
NA to end debate on Jaffar Express tragedy amid strong condemnation of terrorism

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The treasury benches in the National Assembly are likely to wind up debate on the Jaffar Express train tragedy next week.

The lawmakers from both sides have expressed their views and unanimously passed a resolution condemning the hijacking of Jaffar Express and all acts of terrorism that endangered the lives of people and disrupted the peace. The resolution, moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, appreciated Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, FC, SSG and law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment, bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of the citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan. The current NA session will prorogue in one and half week.

Our Staff Reporter

