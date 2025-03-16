Sunday, March 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nation stands with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori

Nation stands with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori
Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army. He stated this while talking to media persons on his arrival in Bahadurabad on14th Sehri.

The Governor of Sindh was warmly welcomed on the occasion. He said, ‘The entire nation stands with the Pakistani army and enemy’s plans will be thwarted.’ He said, ‘I eat Sehri among the people every day so that I can better understand the problems of the people.’ Earlier, he reached Alamgir Quetta Hotel Bahadurabad late at night for the 14th Sehri and ate Sehri among the people.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025