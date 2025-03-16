Sunday, March 16, 2025
Opposition to decide on protest movement after Eid: Fazlur Rehman

Web Desk
2:22 PM | March 16, 2025
National

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that opposition parties will decide on launching a protest movement against the government after Eid.

Speaking to the media, he acknowledged ongoing discussions between JUI-F and PTI to strengthen the opposition despite unresolved differences. He also emphasized the need for PTI to address statements made against him by some of its members.

Fazlur Rehman highlighted Nawaz Sharif’s potential role in shaping the political landscape, questioning whether a single provincial government would be sufficient for PML-N.

He also commented on the rising bandit issue in Sindh, attributing it to reactionary factors in the region.

Web Desk

National

