Over 2,000 teachers of Punjab Higher Education Department promoted last year

Rawalpindi - As many as 2,000 teachers of the Higher Education Department of Punjab were promoted to next grades in last one year, besides numerous other steps taken by the provincial government.

This was stated by Muhammad Azeem, additional secretary Admin and General of Higher Education Department, while addressing an awareness and welcome session for newly appointed college principals in Rawalpindi division held at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Graduate College on Saturday. The event was also attended by DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Syed Ansar Azhar, newly appointed college principals, already working principals, director colleges Rawalpindi, and deputy directors colleges Rawalpindi division.

The participants of the session discussed at length the objectives, vision and mission of the higher education department. The additional secretary speaking about vision of Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed said that record work for welfare of teachers and students alike had been done in last one year under the guidance of Dr. Naveed.

The additional secretary said that as many as 2,000 college lecturers and professors got promotion to the next grade in one year. Under the Honehar Scholarship Scheme 30,000 deserving students were granted scholarships. The government colleges got new buses for student transportation. The government has also provided e-bikes to numerous college students for cheap transportation.

The additional secretary further it was for the first time that the government held free classes for MD CAT and E CAT in as many as 90 colleges. Under Punjab Chief Minister Laptop Scheme, 110,000 laptops were disturbed among the deserving students on merit.

Stressing the need for effective supervision of the educational institutions, Muhammad Azeem said that nine director colleges and 36 deputy directors for colleges had been appointed. The effective policies of the government has led to additional enrolment of 100,000 students in government colleges last year.

To enhance healthy competition among the students, the additional secretary said the government had made all efforts to revive different sports in the colleges. For better infrastructure, 1,092 sporting facilities were upgraded across the province. The upgraded facilities include installation of flood lights in the football and cricket grounds of Government Graduate College for Boys Satellite Town where multinational companies were organising their sporting events leading to increase in revenue for the college. The department has introduced a formal calendar for sporting events for both intermediate and graduation levels. Under the schedule a large sporting event was held across Punjab that saw participation of about 200,000 students and teachers.

In the end, the secretary shed light on need of reforms in the education and curriculum. He said that teachers were guardians of the nation and the students were future of the nation.