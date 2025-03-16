Pakistan beat Indonesia to win Juniors Davis Cup final, qualify for Asia/Oceania Event

LAHORE - Pakistan national junior team secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Indonesia in the final of the Juniors Davis Cup 2025, emerging as the champions of the prestigious tournament.

This historic triumph not only cements Pakistan’s dominance at the junior level but also ensures the team’s qualification for the ITF Asia/Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Qualifying Event, set to take place in Kazakhstan from May 19-24, 2025. The upcoming event will feature the top 16 teams from Asia and Oceania, battling for a place in the World Group.

Displaying great determination and remarkable skills, Team Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout the tournament that is a proof of their talent, hard work, and exceptional teamwork. The final was an intense battle, with Abubakar Talha setting the stage for victory by overpowering Suryana Raphael Rio with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win in the opening singles match.

Indonesia leveled the contest when Gunawan Joachim Mika edged past Mikaeel Ali Baig in a grueling 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 encounter. However, Pakistan sealed the title in the decisive doubles match, where Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman triumphed over Mangunson Rafa Jeconia and Suryana Raphael Rio in a nerve-wracking 7-6(0), 2-6, 10-7 victory.

Pakistan team captain Shahzad Khan expressed immense pride in his players, hailing their remarkable performance. “I am incredibly proud of the way the boys played from start to finish. Their dedication, resilience, and great determination have truly paid off. This victory is a proof of their hard work, and I couldn’t be prouder of their brilliance on the court. I am confident that they will continue to push their limits, train even harder, and give their absolute best at the ITF Asia/Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Qualifying Event in Kazakhstan from May 19-24 this year.”

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lauded the team’s historic achievement, calling it ‘a moment of immense pride for Pakistan’. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mikaeel Ali Baig, Abubakar Talha, and Hamza Roman, along with Captain Shahzad Khan, emphasizing that this victory has elevated Pakistan’s status on the global tennis stage.

Highlighting Pakistan’s remarkable progress in international competitions, the PTF chief noted the team’s steady rise – finishing16th out of 16 in 2023, then 5th in 2024, before clinching the championship in 2025. He attributed this success to strategic planning, high-performance training, and relentless efforts from both players and coaching staff.

A significant factor in Pakistan’s superb performance was the intensive training camp held in Islamabad in February 2025, led by renowned ATP coach Robert Davis and ATP trainer EduarduoLalovic. Crediting the camp’s impact, Aisam said: “All three players from this championship-winning squad participated in the month-long training, and their success in Malaysia is a direct result of that world-class preparation.” He also expressed gratitude to PSB Director General Yasir Pirzadafor his all-out support in facilitating this game-changing coaching initiative.

PTF Secretary General Col (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the players, their families, and the entire nation. “This victory marks the beginning of a new era for Pakistan’s junior tennis on the international stage. It is aproof of the incredible talent we have and the bright future that lies ahead for Pakistan tennis.”