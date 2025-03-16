Sunday, March 16, 2025
Pakistan Navy launches second Hangor-class submarine in China

Web Desk
12:50 PM | March 16, 2025
Pakistan Navy launched its second Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Shushuk, at a ceremony in Wuhan, China, as part of efforts to strengthen maritime defense capabilities.

The agreement for acquiring eight submarines was signed with China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company in 2015. Four are being built in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Karachi under a transfer of technology program.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, attended the ceremony and highlighted the submarines' role in maintaining regional balance and strengthening Pakistan’s naval deterrence.

The stealth-capable submarines, equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, will enhance Pakistan’s presence in the Indian Ocean.

